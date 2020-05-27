Iranian Ambassador Denies Tehran Transporting Gold Out of Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani on Tuesday denied allegations of Iran moving Venezuelan gold as a payment for energy resources.

Earlier in the month, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran's Mahan Air airline of smuggling nine tons of gold out of Venezuela.

"The information about transportation of nine tons of gold from Venezuela to Iran in exchange for energy is 100 percent untruth, as there are other clearing methods - exporting oil in return for goods, food, coffee, cacao, and multiple other products," Soltani said in an interview with Al-Alam tv channel.

As of now, two Iranian oil tankers have already arrived in Venezuela, the first ones out of a total of five.

One of them has brought not only oil but also equipment for oil production and refining.