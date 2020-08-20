UrduPoint.com
Iranian Ambassador In Beijing Lauds China's Approach To Defeating COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said on Thursday that China was an example of a successful country in defeating the coronavirus, and its methods were the best ones that could be used to bring an end to the pandemic, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the diplomat praised Beijing for the fact that even though the city was now virus-free, its residents continued to wear masks in public to prevent the resurgence of infections.

Speaking on the sidelines of the videoconference on China's COVID-19 experiences, which was attended by 158 countries, Keshavarz-Zadeh noted that the East Asian country had also sent over 50 shipments of medical aid to Iran to help fight the virus.

Overall, during the epidemic in mainland China, 84,895 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, 79,745 people have recovered, 516 patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals, and 4,634 have died.

As for Iran, there are 350,279 confirmed cases of infection, with over 20,120 deaths as a result. Meanwhile, 302,528 people have recovered.

