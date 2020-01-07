Iranian Ambassador Informs Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Situation in Middle East

Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh on Tuesday met with the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vladimir Norov, and informed him about the current situation in the Middle East, the organization said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh on Tuesday met with the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Vladimir Norov, and informed him about the current situation in the middle East, the organization said.

The meeting took place earlier in the day per the request of the Iranian side.

"The Ambassador of Iran informed the Secretary-General about the developments of the situation in the Middle East, which tends to deteriorate peace and stability in the region. The Ambassador handed a copy of the letter of Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN addressed to the UN Secretary-General," the SCO said in a statement.

Norov, in turn, stated that Iran was an important SCO Observer country.

"The issues of ensuring peaceful coexistence, stability and security in the Middle East are extremely relevant and significant for SCO," he said.

The situation in the region has become exceedingly more fractious after the US assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, in the early hours of Friday. Just a week before, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces on Sunday killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.