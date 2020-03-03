UrduPoint.com
Iranian Ambassador Says INSTEX Mechanism Yet To Yield Any Transactions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:39 PM

Iranian Ambassador Says INSTEX Mechanism Yet to Yield Any Transactions

Europe's INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, has so far resulted in no transactions for Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Europe's INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, has so far resulted in no transactions for Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"Europeans have developed the INSTEX mechanism, but until now, when I speak to you, no transaction under this mechanism has been carried out," Jalali said at a meeting with Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Konstantin Kosachev.

The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges was set up by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in January 2019 to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran in the face of restrictive economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

