Iranian Ambassador Stresses Need to Reduce Role of Third Parties in Relations With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei recognized on Wednesday that there had been a considerable expansion of cooperation with Russia in all fields but stressed the need to prevent third parties from negatively impacting the bilateral dialogue as they usually did.

"New structures in our relationship emerged that support our relations, new dialogues in different spheres, almost in all the spheres one can think of ... Another feature of our relations is that the role of a third factor is lifted. All experts know that the third factor has always had a very negative impact on our relations ... For us it's very important to fix this situation, to further decrease [the role of a third factor]," Sanaei said at the opening of the third Iran-Russia Dialogue in Moscow.

He noted that there were different political forces, including the United States, that were "feeding" off of the discords in Russian-Iranian relations.

The diplomat also stressed that despite the lack of documents on strategic partnership, Russia and Iran did have a relationship that could be considered strategic.

"Relations between Russia and Iran can be characterized by the two states having important common strategic views over the world and over the region ... The essence of this relationship is that Russia and Iran have a very common approach to various issues, to international relations and to the developments in the region," Sanaei said.

Among the main geopolitical problems that concern both sides, the ambassador named Syria and other conflicts in the middle East, the United States' unilateral policies in the region, and the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism.

According to Sanaei, cooperation between the two states was developing in various fields and forms, including exchanges at different levels.

On Wednesday, Moscow is hosting the third Russian-Iranian Dialogue, organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club in partnership with the Tehran Institute for Political and International Studies. The dialogue's main topics are the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership, issues regarding the global energy market, the Syrian war, and cooperation within the framework of the Russia-Iran-Turkey triangle.