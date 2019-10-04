Iranian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Journalist Detention - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Iran's ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the detention of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday.

"In connection with the detention of Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik in Tehran, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to quickly clarify the circumstances of the incident and ensure the rights of the Russian female," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Tehran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at the hotel.