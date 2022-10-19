UrduPoint.com

Iranian Ambassador To Sweden Urges West Not To Interfere In Tehran's Internal Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Urges West Not to Interfere in Tehran's Internal Affairs

Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Masoumifar said on Wednesday that Western countries were responsible for the recent unrest in Iran, urging them not to interfere in Tehran's internal affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Masoumifar said on Wednesday that Western countries were responsible for the recent unrest in Iran, urging them not to interfere in Tehran's internal affairs.

On September 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The young Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities. According to the authorities and state media in Iran, calls for subversive actions were disseminated on fake Telegram channels. In response, the Iranian government blocked internet access throughout the country, and law enforcement agencies� detained and arrested protesters.

"The unrest has subsided in recent days, but Iran holds Western countries responsible for their role in stirring up protests and the damage caused to civilians and officials who were victims of these events... I expect from the Swedish government, as well as from all other foreign governments, that it will not interfere in Iranian internal affairs and will allow Iran to shape its future naturally based on dialogue at the national level," Masoumifar was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Tehran said that the mass protests over Amini's death were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Police Iran France Norway Died Young Tehran United Kingdom Sweden September Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak industrialists invited to invest in Ethiopia

Pak industrialists invited to invest in Ethiopia

9 minutes ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for hold ..

Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for holding next elections

9 minutes ago
 Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Du ..

Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Due to Parties' Busy Schedule - ..

9 minutes ago
 Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt ..

Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt Worth $334Mln - Finance Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Dr ..

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Release ..

13 minutes ago
 32 criminals held, contraband seized

32 criminals held, contraband seized

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.