MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Masoumifar said on Wednesday that Western countries were responsible for the recent unrest in Iran, urging them not to interfere in Tehran's internal affairs.

On September 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by Iranian morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" head covering. The young Kurdish woman fell into a coma while in police custody and died a few days later. This sparked weeks of mass protests that escalated into unrest in Tehran and several other large cities. According to the authorities and state media in Iran, calls for subversive actions were disseminated on fake Telegram channels. In response, the Iranian government blocked internet access throughout the country, and law enforcement agencies� detained and arrested protesters.

"The unrest has subsided in recent days, but Iran holds Western countries responsible for their role in stirring up protests and the damage caused to civilians and officials who were victims of these events... I expect from the Swedish government, as well as from all other foreign governments, that it will not interfere in Iranian internal affairs and will allow Iran to shape its future naturally based on dialogue at the national level," Masoumifar was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Tehran said that the mass protests over Amini's death were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.