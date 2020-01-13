Iranian Ambassador to UK Advises European Diplomats Against Attending Protests in Tehran

Hamid Baeidinejad, the Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom, has advised foreign embassies' personnel against taking part in rallies in Tehran following the short-time detention of a high-ranking UK diplomat in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Hamid Baeidinejad, the Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom, has advised foreign embassies' personnel against taking part in rallies in Tehran following the short-time detention of a high-ranking UK diplomat in Iran.

On Saturday, UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was reported to have been briefly detained for allegedly organizing, inciting, and participating in protests in Tehran. He was summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry the next day to be reminded that the ambassador's presence at illegal gatherings runs contrary to his duty as a representative of a foreign government.

"European Embassies in Tehran are advising their nationals not to be present in the proximity of political demonstrations in Tehran and other cities. It is logical to expect that this advice would be also heard by their ambassadors and diplomats," Baeidinejad tweeted in response to the French embassy instructing its citizens to avoid certain areas of the Iranian capital due to demonstrations.

Hundreds of students gathered on Saturday outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. The gathering, which was not approved by the authorities, resulted in a rally demanding the resignation and prosecution of those responsible for the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash. Later, the police dispersed the protesters, who demonstratively tore the portrait of slain Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, who died as a result of the US drone strike in early January.