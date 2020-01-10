Iranian Ambassador to UK Refutes Claims Iran Cleared Site of Boeing Crash With Bulldozers

Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad told the Sky News broadcaster that claims of Iran clearing the site of the Ukrainian Boeing crash with bulldozers were "absolutely absurd."

The diplomat was referring to a video found by media and showing bulldozers allegedly clearing debris from the site of the Wednesday crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing.

The ambassador questioned the validity of another video that was claimed to show a missile hitting the passenger aircraft.

"Plane accidents are a very technical issue. I cannot judge, you cannot judge, reporters on the ground cannot judge. Nobody can judge. A foreign minister or a prime minister cannot judge on this issue," the ambassador was quoted as saying.

The diplomat said that Iran was "confident from our side that there has been no missile launched in that area at that time."