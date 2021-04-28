(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry in light of a leak of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's conversation and told reporters that this issue was not discussed.

"No," the ambassador said when asked the relevant question, adding that he talked about "our usual business."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Jalali held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional agenda, including the situation in the region of Central Asia and Transcaucasia," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, media reported, citing a leaked audiotape from a March interview with Iranian economist Saeed Laylaz, that Zarif criticized the national military for undermining diplomacy. He mentioned that late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated in a targeted US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020, used to direct Iranian foreign policy and tried to sabotage the 2015 nuclear deal.