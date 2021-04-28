UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Ambassador Visits Russian Foreign Ministry In Light Of Leak Of Zarif's Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Iranian Ambassador Visits Russian Foreign Ministry in Light of Leak of Zarif's Talks

Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry in light of a leak of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's conversation and told reporters that this issue was not discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday visited the Russian Foreign Ministry in light of a leak of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's conversation and told reporters that this issue was not discussed.

"No," the ambassador said when asked the relevant question, adding that he talked about "our usual business."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Jalali held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional agenda, including the situation in the region of Central Asia and Transcaucasia," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, media reported, citing a leaked audiotape from a March interview with Iranian economist Saeed Laylaz, that Zarif criticized the national military for undermining diplomacy. He mentioned that late Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, assassinated in a targeted US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020, used to direct Iranian foreign policy and tried to sabotage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Drone Exchange Business Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Iraq January March Sunday 2015 2020 Media From Asia Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

2 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus safety kits hand over to Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago

Maldives registers growth in major business sector ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia registers 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 9 mor ..

2 minutes ago

Widow arrested over alleged murder of Japan's 'Don ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.