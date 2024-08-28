Open Menu

Iranian Ambassadors In Persian Gulf Meet With FM

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Iranian ambassadors in Persian Gulf meet with FM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A group of ambassadors and heads of Iranian missions in the Persian Gulf met and talked with Abbas Araghchi, Iran's minister of foreign affairs.

In this meeting, ambassadors and heads of Iranian missions in the Persian Gulf, while presenting a report of their mission, discussed and reviewed the latest developments in relations with the countries of the region and the mission.

While appreciating the efforts of the colleagues, Araghchi gave the necessary recommendations to advance relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf region and achieve the vision of creating a strong region through diligent pursuit of the neighborhood policy.

