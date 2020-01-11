Iranian Armed Forces Say Unintentionally Shot Down Ukrainian Passenger Plane Over Tehran
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:40 AM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The General Staff of the Iranian armed forces admitted on Saturday that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane had been unintentionally shot down by Iranian forces.
"As a result of a human error, the plane was unintentionally shot down," the General Staff said in a statement, as quoted by the IRIB state tv and radio broadcaster.