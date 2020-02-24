UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Armed Forces To Engage In Countering Coronavirus Spread - President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

Iranian Armed Forces to Engage in Countering Coronavirus Spread - President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The Iranian Armed Forces will be involved in countering the coronavirus spread and the authorities will try to take the situation under control as soon as possible with minimal human losses, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"We assure people that we will do all we have in our power to protect people's health and in doing so, we have immediately formed the headquarters for combating and preventing it .

.. all governmental bodies, the Armed Forces and public institutions will do whatever they can. Our aim is to control the disease in the shortest time possible with the least possible casualties," Rouhani said as quoted by the president's press service.

Iran has reported 43 coronavirus disease cases so far, of which eight have been fatal.

Neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey have closed borders with Iran as a precaution measure against the epidemic spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Turkey Turkish Lira Sunday All Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

36 minutes ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

2 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

2 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.