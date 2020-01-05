UrduPoint.com
Iranian Army Commander Says US Has No Courage To Strike 52 Sites Trump Spoke About

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Iranian Army Commander Says US Has No Courage to Strike 52 Sites Trump Spoke About

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Washington has no courage to attack 52 Iranian sites, which US President Donald Trump has recently spoke about, the commander of Iran's army said on Sunday.

"I doubt that they have the courage to do so in the course of a possible conflict in the future," Maj. Gen.

Abdolrahim Mousavi said, as cited by Iran's IRIB broadcaster.

Trump previously stated that the US had identified 52 Iranian sites that would be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Tehran struck any US citizens or assets in the wake of the high-profile assassination of the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

Attack Army Iran Washington Trump Tehran Sunday National University





