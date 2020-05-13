(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Army spokesman Shahin Taghikhani said on Wednesday that reports alleging that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shelled its own Konarak support warship in the Gulf of Oman are "irrelevant."

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Iranian Army spokesman Shahin Taghikhani said on Wednesday that reports alleging that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) shelled its own Konarak support warship in the Gulf of Oman are "irrelevant."

The incident that claimed the lives of 19 people occurred on May 10 during the navy's drills near the port city of Jask, located in the southern Hormozgan province.

The IRIB broadcaster reported that the frigate was mistakenly hit by a missile during the drills because it was located�too close to the intended target.

"This kind of reports are irrelevant," Taghikhani said in a statement, commenting on the allegations of the IRGC shelling the vessel.

At the same time, the spokesman did not specify whether the warship could have been shelled by Iranian ships belonging to other military branches different from the IRGC.

The spokesman added that the probe into the incident was ongoing.