Iranian Army Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a missile attack on the positions of counter-Iranian formations in Iraq's north, the Iran International agency reported.

Earlier this week, Mohammad Pakpour, chief of the IRGC ground forces, warned that Tehran would strike at terrorist groups, whose activities are growing in Kurdistan in northern Iraq, if they pose a threat to the Iranian borders.

A group of fighter jets attacked the bases of Kurdish groups in the Erbil province on Thursday morning, according to the agency.

The Islamic State (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) has recently been increasingly operational in the Kirkuk governorate in Iraq's north. Last week 12 people died as a result of a terrorist attack on the Federal police in the village of Tal al-Steih. The region is also a base for counter-Iranian groups.

Even though Baghdad declared victory over the IS in the country in late 2017, the armed forces continue offensives against radical fighters and "sleeper cells" of terrorist groups nationwide.