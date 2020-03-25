UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Army Ready For Any Threat Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak - Army Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Iranian Army Ready for Any Threat Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak - Army Official

The Iranian army remains ready to combat any threat despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that continues to spread throughout the country, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Iranian army remains ready to combat any threat despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that continues to spread throughout the country, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.

The military official spoke at the opening of a 2,000-bed treatment center in Tehran for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the state-run Mehr news agency reported.

"Concurrent with taking widespread and effective measures in promoting its military might, Iran's Army is prepared to confront any threat," Sayyari said as quoted by the agency.

Sayyari added that the Iranian armed forces have taken a leading role in efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 across the country, the agency reported.

On Wednesday, Iran's Health Ministry announced the largest day-on-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, as over 2,200 new cases of the disease were confirmed, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to over 27,000. Over the same period, 143 people died after contracting the disease, meaning that the overall death toll now stands at over 2,000.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei earlier in the day told the Iranian television network IRINN that President Hassan Rouhani has issued an order banning intercity travel to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Army Iran Died Tehran Same TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Providing effective government services under all ..

11 minutes ago

Energy sector boosting Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive ..

11 minutes ago

Trump to Confer With G20 Leaders to Coordinate COV ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves purchase of COVID-19 ..

21 minutes ago

German Parliament Approves $168Bln in Economy Supp ..

21 minutes ago

Ulema urge Muslims to strictly follow preventive m ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.