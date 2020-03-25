Iranian Army Ready for Any Threat Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak - Army Official

The Iranian army remains ready to combat any threat despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that continues to spread throughout the country, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Iranian army remains ready to combat any threat despite the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that continues to spread throughout the country, the deputy army chief for coordination affairs Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.

The military official spoke at the opening of a 2,000-bed treatment center in Tehran for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the state-run Mehr news agency reported.

"Concurrent with taking widespread and effective measures in promoting its military might, Iran's Army is prepared to confront any threat," Sayyari said as quoted by the agency.

Sayyari added that the Iranian armed forces have taken a leading role in efforts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 across the country, the agency reported.

On Wednesday, Iran's Health Ministry announced the largest day-on-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, as over 2,200 new cases of the disease were confirmed, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to over 27,000. Over the same period, 143 people died after contracting the disease, meaning that the overall death toll now stands at over 2,000.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei earlier in the day told the Iranian television network IRINN that President Hassan Rouhani has issued an order banning intercity travel to prevent the further spread of the disease.