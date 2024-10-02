Open Menu

Iranian Attack On Israel Was 'defeated And Ineffective': White House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Iranian attack on Israel was 'defeated and ineffective': White House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Iran's ballistic missile assault on Israel was "defeated and ineffective", the White House said on Tuesday, warning that Tehran could expect severe consequences for the attacks.

"Based on what we know at this point, this attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective," Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, told reporters.

Sullivan hailed US efforts to repel some of the attacks, which involved American naval destroyers shooting down some of the missiles.

Iran's attack was however a "significant escalation" of tensions in the middle East, Sullivan said -- adding that it was an "ongoing situation" that meant he could only answer a few questions before getting back to his desk.

"Obviously, this is a significant escalation by Iran, a significant event, and it is equally significant that we were able to step up with Israel," Sullivan told the briefing.

The White House official would not say what consequences Tehran could expect to face, saying it would discuss "next steps" with Israel.

"We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case," Sullivan said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said separately that Iran's missile attack was "unacceptable" and that the entire world should condemn it.

"Initial reports suggest that Israel, with the active support of the United States and other partners, effectively defeated this attack," Blinken told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack World Israel Iran White House Tehran United States Middle East Event

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

7 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

8 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

8 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

8 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

9 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

9 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

11 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

11 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

11 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

11 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

11 hours ago

More Stories From World