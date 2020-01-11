UrduPoint.com
Iranian Authorities To Announce Cause Of Ukrainian Boeing Crash On Saturday - Fars

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Iranian authorities are planning to announce the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane on Saturday, the Fars news agency reported citing a source.

"Tomorrow, after the meeting of the civil aviation accident investigation commission, the cause of the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane will be announced," the source said.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

