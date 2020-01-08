TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Aviation Corporation on Wednesday sent the emergency teams to the location of Ukraine's Boeing 737 crash to rescue survivors, not far from the capital of Tehran, the company's spokesman Jaafar Zada told Sputnik.

"When we received the news about the Ukrainian plane's crash, the emergency teams went to the crash location to find out the incident details and rescue survivors," the corporation's spokesman said.

He also confirmed that there were 167 passengers on board.

Head of the Iranian emergency department, Pirhossein Koulivand, told Sputnik that the teams were trying to extinguish the blaze on the Ukrainian plane to find out the reasons of the crash, adding that the entire plane was on fire and there was no possibility that anyone could survive.