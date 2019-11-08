UrduPoint.com
Iranian Beauty Queen Receives Refugee Status In Philippines - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Philippine authorities have accepted the asylum claim of Bahareh Zare Bahari, an Iranian beauty queen who was detained on October 16 at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport, media reported on Friday.

Bahari, who had represented Tehran during the Miss Intercontinental 2018 pageant in Manila, applied for asylum claiming the Iranian government would imprison or kill her for speaking out about the treatment of women in Iran, according to the Philstar Global newspaper.

She was originally barred from entering the country due to a red notice issued against her by Interpol based on assault charges filed by an Iranian man.

The 31-year-old had been held at the airport until she received a decision by the Philippine Department of Justice.

