Iranian, Belgian Leaders Confirm Need For Strengthening INSTEX Mechanism In Phone Talks

Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:55 AM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, discussed on Wednesday in phone talks the necessity for strengthening the INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, Rouhani's press service said in a statement

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Belgian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, discussed on Wednesday in phone talks the necessity for strengthening the INSTEX mechanism, which is designed to allow countries to bypass US sanctions and continue trade with Iran, Rouhani's press service said in a statement.

On March 31, France, Germany and the UK confirmed that the INSTEX mechanism was successfully used for the first time since its formal announcement two years ago. The transaction was a payment for medical goods from Europe to Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The presidents of the two countries confirmed the need to strengthen the INSTEX mechanism," the statement said.

During the conversation, Rouhani also pointed out that against the backdrop of the current pandemic and US sanctions against Tehran, European countries should take more serious measures aimed at fulfilling their nuclear obligations, adding that Tehran expects new initiatives from Europe in this regard.

According to Iran, the INSTEX was not an obligation for the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but a tool to fulfill the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. A year later, Iran began steadily dropping its own nuclear commitments unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating trade with Tehran. As a response to the US withdrawal, Iran also abandoned all obligations in full on January 5.

