Iranian Border Guards Detain Vessel Carrying 5,000 US-Made Cold Weapons - Commander

Iranian border guards detained a ship in southern Iran carrying about 5,000 edged weapons manufactured in the United States, agency chief Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Iranian border guards detained a ship in southern Iran carrying about 5,000 edged weapons manufactured in the United States, agency chief Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday.

"A ship with more than 5,000 machetes and daggers was found in Bushehr province, the weapons were made in the United States," Goudarzi said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The commander added that the smuggled weapons were intended for "radical elements," to create unrest in the country.

Tehran has accused the West of instigating unrest in the country after violent protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Several members of Iran's security forces were killed in the clashes with rioters.