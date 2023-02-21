UrduPoint.com

Iranian Border Guards Detain Vessel Carrying 5,000 US-Made Cold Weapons - Commander

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Iranian Border Guards Detain Vessel Carrying 5,000 US-Made Cold Weapons - Commander

Iranian border guards detained a ship in southern Iran carrying about 5,000 edged weapons manufactured in the United States, agency chief Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Iranian border guards detained a ship in southern Iran carrying about 5,000 edged weapons manufactured in the United States, agency chief Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday.

"A ship with more than 5,000 machetes and daggers was found in Bushehr province, the weapons were made in the United States," Goudarzi said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The commander added that the smuggled weapons were intended for "radical elements," to create unrest in the country.

Tehran has accused the West of instigating unrest in the country after violent protests erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Several members of Iran's security forces were killed in the clashes with rioters.

Related Topics

Police Iran United States September Border

Recent Stories

Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards ..

Despite challenges, govt steering economy towards growth: Dar

42 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam inaugurates SNGPL distribution network ..

Amir Muqam inaugurates SNGPL distribution network for 26 villages in Kaatlang, M ..

43 seconds ago
 Tanzania approves controversial $3.5 billion oil p ..

Tanzania approves controversial $3.5 billion oil pipeline

44 seconds ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

46 seconds ago
 Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran Univers ..

Dr Taha Hussain Ali appointed as VC Mehran University

12 minutes ago
 National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains ..

National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) trains 28 newly inducted faculty mem ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.