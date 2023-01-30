UrduPoint.com

Iranian Border Patrol Detains Ship Carrying $41Mln Worth Of Smuggled Goods

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 09:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Iranian border guards have detained a ship carrying smuggled goods worth almost $41 million in the port of Bandar Ganaveh in Bushehr Province in southern Iran, Border Guards commander Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Monday.

"Thanks to the increased control over the movement of ships, the border guards identified and detained a ship with smuggling goods on board at the Ganaveh naval base," Goudarzi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency, adding that "experts estimate the value of the found goods at about $ 41 million."

The commander also said that there were 15 tow trucks, 202,000 car parts and 160,000 batteries on board the ship. Five people were detained at the scene.

