Iranian Borders Open For Trade Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Iranian Borders Open for Trade Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) All of Iran's borders are open for trade, Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday, amid the country's struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

After Tehran reported the emergence of COVID-19 on February 19, neighboring Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan temporarily closed their borders or border crossings.

"Except for the first few days when our borders were closed, we can say that at the moment all of Iran's borders are open, and the trade exchange with neighboring and other countries continues," Mousavi said in a video published by the ministry.

He added that Iran was set to settle all trade-related issues by being transparent about the current situation in the country and providing necessary health certifications for its goods and the people transporting them.

Earlier in the day, Mehr news agency reported 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 354 fatalities in Iran, citing Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

