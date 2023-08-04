Open Menu

Iranian-Born Woman Burns Quran In Brazier In Sweden's Capital Stockholm - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) An Iranian-born woman has burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm under police protection, the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday.

Iranian-born Bayrami Marjan, 47, has burned the Quran in a brazier at the Angbybadet beach in the Bromma district on the shore of Lake Malaren, the report said.

She has said that all religions should be destroyed after she set the Muslim holy book on fire, the media reported.

Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest. Last month, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

