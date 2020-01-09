UrduPoint.com
Iranian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrainian Plane Crash Over Phone - Tehran

Thu 09th January 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the Ukrainian International Airlines plane's crash during a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the Ukrainian International Airlines plane's crash during a phone conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.

"Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday morning.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on the recent crash of a Ukrainian plane in Tehran as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has listed several possible reasons behind the incident, including an attack by an anti-aircraft missile, an explosion resulting from a terror attack, and an engine explosion due to a technical malfunction.

