Iranian Cargo Ship Subjected To 'Terrorist Attack' In Mediterranean Sea - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:53 PM
An Iranian cargo ship was subjected to a "terrorist attack" in the Mediterranean, no one on board was injured, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media outlet Nournews
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) An Iranian cargo ship was subjected to a "terrorist attack" in the Mediterranean, no one on board was injured, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media outlet Nournews.
The vessel was slightly damaged by an explosive device, a spokesman for Iranian shipping watchdog IRISL told Nournews.
Such terrorist attacks amount to piracy, the spokesman added.