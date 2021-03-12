Iranian Cargo Ship Subjected to 'Terrorist Attack' in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

An Iranian cargo ship was subjected to a "terrorist attack" in the Mediterranean, no one on board was injured, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media outlet Nournews

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) An Iranian cargo ship was subjected to a "terrorist attack" in the Mediterranean, no one on board was injured, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media outlet Nournews.

The vessel was slightly damaged by an explosive device, a spokesman for Iranian shipping watchdog IRISL told Nournews.

Such terrorist attacks amount to piracy, the spokesman added.