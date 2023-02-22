UrduPoint.com

Iranian Cars Undergoing Certification In Russia - Industry Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Iranian company Saipa plans to supply to Russia its Shahin and Quik cars, and the Iran Khodro automaker is also interested in the Russian market, so both companies' vehicles are now undergoing certification in Russia, Iranian Industry Ministry spokesman Omid Ghalibaf told Sputnik.

"Saipa has signed a contract with a Belarusian company to export 45,000 Shahin and Quik cars; the same two models will be supplied to the Russian market," Ghalibaf said.

