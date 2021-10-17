Iranian Chief of Staff Says Will Discuss Afghanistan, Arms Purchase While in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) Iranian Armed Forces Сhief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said on Sunday that he will discuss with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recent developments in Afghanistan, as well as deals on arms purchase after the lifting of the UN arms embargo.

Bagheri, heading a high-ranking military delegation, arrived in the Russian capital earlier in the day.

"We are cooperating with the Russian armed forces in many areas.

In recent years, cooperation has only grown. The main task of the trip of the Iranian military delegation to Moscow was, in addition to discussing bilateral military cooperation, holding detailed consultations on Afghanistan, on the latest events in this country and their impact on neighboring and regional countries ... We will also discuss an agreement on the purchase of (Russian) weapons after the end of the (UN) embargo," Bagheri said, as quoted by the IRIB broadcaster.