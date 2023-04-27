Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Chairman Gholamhossein Shafei said that Iran and Saudi Arabia should restore economic and trade ties, as well as expand relationships between business people and private sector manufacturers of both countries to promote cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Chairman Gholamhossein Shafei said that Iran and Saudi Arabia should restore economic and trade ties, as well as expand relationships between business people and private sector manufacturers of both countries to promote cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

In a letter to Saudi Federation of Chambers of Commerce Chairman Hassan bin Moejeb Al-Huwaizi, Shafei also expressed the full readiness of the Iranian private sector for the exchange of experts in the field of trade and economics, the ISNA news agency reported.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual official visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.