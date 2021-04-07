UrduPoint.com
Iranian Commercial Vessel Was Partially Damaged In Explosion - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:03 PM

Iran confirms the recent explosion on its commercial vessel, it has resulted in partial damage, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iran confirms the recent explosion on its commercial vessel, it has resulted in partial damage, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, at around 6 a.m.

local time, an Iranian commercial vessel was partially damaged by an explosion, the source of which is being established, off Djibouti coast," Khatibzadeh said in a statement, specifying that this was not a military ship.

The incident did not result in any casualties, the spokesman noted.

