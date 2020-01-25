Iranian Commission Looking Into Flight 752 Downing Leaves Ukraine - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Experts from the Iranian commission investigating the January 8 downing of a Ukrainian Flight 752 passenger plane have left Ukraine, the country's 1+1 reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said that Kiev was expecting Iran's decision on transferring the black boxes from the shot-down Boeing, which should be made following the commission's report to Tehran.

According to the broadcaster, the delegation was learning about Kiev's technical capabilities to decipher the black boxes, checking technical equipment as well as experience and methodologies of Ukrainian experts.

Experts from Canada and France were involved in the process as well.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff on January 8. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the jetliner, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Iran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.