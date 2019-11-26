UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Companies To Build 30,000 Residential Units In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Iranian Companies to Build 30,000 Residential Units in Syria - Reports

A new bilateral agreement will see Iranian companies build 30,000 residential units in Syria, the chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Gholamhossein Shafei, said on Tuesday, and reported by state media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A new bilateral agreement will see Iranian companies build 30,000 residential units in Syria, the chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Gholamhossein Shafei, said on Tuesday, and reported by state media.

Shafei unveiled the proposals at the Iran-Syria business Forum, and outlined Iran's commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

According to reports, the housing ministers of their respective countries will sign a contract on Tuesday, under which Iranian firms will construct 30,000 residential units in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

"Iran hopes to see Syria's reconstruction following the full restoration of peace and stability to this country," Shafei noted, as quoted by the outlet.

Shafei added that both private and public companies will work toward the implementation of contracts signed between both countries.

"We have first concentrated on boosting bilateral economic cooperation and interactions, so that both public and private sectors should make their utmost efforts for implementing joint agreements inked between Iran and Syria," Shafei said, as quoted by the agency.

This most recent agreement between Tehran and Damascus follows quickly after both countries struck a deal on long-term cooperation in the electric power industry. On November 2, the Iranian Energy Ministry announced that Tehran was hoping to export electricity to Syria within three years.

Related Topics

Syria Electricity Business Iran Agriculture Damascus Tehran Chamber November Commerce Media Agreement Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

2 minutes ago

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

49 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

58 minutes ago

Govt posted Azam Suleman Khan as Chief Secretary P ..

3 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.