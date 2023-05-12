UrduPoint.com

Iranian Court Of Appeal Confirms Death Sentence On 3 Protesters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Iranian Court of Appeal Confirms Death Sentence on 3 Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Iranian court of appeal has confirmed the death sentence previously imposed on three men charged with shooting three law enforcement officers during mass protests in November 2022, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

In mid November 2022, Saleh Hashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Said Yagoubi allegedly committed armed assault against law enforcement officers, killing three of them, during protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The death sentence imposed on the three protesters by the first-instance court in January was confirmed by the court of appeal, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

Hashemi was charged with handling a weapon and being a member of the far-left People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, banned by Tehran as terrorist), Yagoubi with purchasing and selling weapons, while Kazemi with using a Kalashnikov assault rifle against law enforcement agents, according to the report.

 

Several other people charged in that case were sentenced to various prison terms, but there has been no reports as to the confirmation of their sentences.     

The ruling comes following anti-government protests across Iran associated with the death of a young woman last fall. In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being apprehended by the Guidance Patrol, functioning as a morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. The protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by lethally injuring her while she was under arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

