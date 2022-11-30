Iranian Court Sentences 4 People To Death For Spying For Israel - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A court in Iran has passed a death sentence to four people, who worked for the Israeli intelligence services and carried out espionage and subversive activities in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.
The Mehr news agency reported that the individuals were arrested with the assistance of the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Ministry of Intelligence.