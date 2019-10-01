UrduPoint.com
Iranian Court Sentences Rouhani's Brother To 5 Years In Prison On Graft Charges - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Iranian Court Sentences Rouhani's Brother to 5 Years in Prison on Graft Charges - Reports

An Iranian court has sentenced Hossein Fereydoun, President Hassan Rouhani's brother and aide, to five years in prison on corruption charges, media reported, citing the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) An Iranian court has sentenced Hossein Fereydoun, President Hassan Rouhani's brother and aide, to five years in prison on corruption charges, media reported, citing the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili.

In May, Fereydoun was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to an unspecified jail term in the graft case, which government supporters suspected was politically-motivated.

According to the spokesman, as cited by the Tasnim news agency, Fereydoun will also be required to pay a large fine.

Fereydoun was arrested in 2017 on financial misconduct charges related to a 2016 scandal involving inflated salaries for employees of state-run Iranian companies. However, he was promptly released on bail for millions of Dollars.

