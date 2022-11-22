UrduPoint.com

Iranian Courts Find Over 1,000 People Guilty In Anti-Government Riots - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Iranian Courts issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants of recent anti-government riots in Tehran, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

On September 16, a series of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to the messages circulated in social media, she was beaten to death by officers.

Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The spokesperson for courts said that 1,118 guilty verdicts were issued in regard to the recent disturbances in the province of Tehran, according to the media.

The protests are mainly taking place in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities said the unrest was fueled by foreign powers and accused the rioters of assaulting security forces and damaging property.

