UrduPoint.com

Iranian Courts Indict 1,000 People Involved In Protests Over Amini's Death - Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Iranian Courts Indict 1,000 People Involved in Protests Over Amini's Death - Prosecutor

Tehran provincial courts have indicted at least 1,000 people who played a significant role in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September, Iranian Prosecutor General Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Tehran provincial courts have indicted at least 1,000 people who played a significant role in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September, Iranian Prosecutor General Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday.

"The time has been determined for consideration in the revolutionary courts of the cases of several persons who took part in recent acts of vandalism and who were charged with serious crimes, including beatings, wounding or killing law enforcement officers, arson of public property... The court sessions over these rioters will be held publicly all days of this week," Alqasimehr said, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation.

In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where the young woman passed away on September 16.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Several members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with protesters.

Tehran said that the weeks-long mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Riots Police Iran Social Media France Norway Young Isna Tehran United Kingdom September Women Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

333 vehicles impounded during smog prevention driv ..

333 vehicles impounded during smog prevention drive

30 seconds ago
 Timely collection of electricity dues, important r ..

Timely collection of electricity dues, important responsibility of distribution ..

32 seconds ago
 DC for resolving traffic related issues to ensure ..

DC for resolving traffic related issues to ensure smooth flow of traffic

34 seconds ago
 Efforts afoot to make advertisement policy more tr ..

Efforts afoot to make advertisement policy more transparent : Marriyum

36 seconds ago
 WPC organizes breast cancer awareness program

WPC organizes breast cancer awareness program

37 seconds ago
 FIA arrests 415 fraudsters for involvement in fina ..

FIA arrests 415 fraudsters for involvement in financial frauds

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.