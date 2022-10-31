(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran provincial courts have indicted at least 1,000 people who played a significant role in nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September, Iranian Prosecutor General Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday

"The time has been determined for consideration in the revolutionary courts of the cases of several persons who took part in recent acts of vandalism and who were charged with serious crimes, including beatings, wounding or killing law enforcement officers, arson of public property... The court sessions over these rioters will be held publicly all days of this week," Alqasimehr said, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation.

In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where the young woman passed away on September 16.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Several members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some were killed in the clashes with protesters.

Tehran said that the weeks-long mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the Iranian government.