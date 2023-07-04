Open Menu

Iranian Culture Minister Arrives In Moscow - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Iranian Culture Minister Arrives in Moscow - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili has arrived in Moscow with a delegation for an official visit, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

"Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and the accompanying delegation arrived in Moscow this afternoon.

They were met by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev," the embassy said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

Esmaili arrived in Russia on the occasion of Iran's cultural week, as well as to hold meetings and negotiations with Russian officials, including Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, according to the statement.

Moscow and St. Petersburg will be hosting Iran's cultural week, which will start on July 4. The two countries will launch a project for an exchange of cultural events between Russia and Iran.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Moscow Russia Visit St. Petersburg July

