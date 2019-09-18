Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami Refutes Allegations of Attack Against Saudi Oil Facilities

Refutes Allegations Of Attack Against Saudi Oil Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami has refuted the allegations of Iran's complicity in attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Saturday's drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities cut Saudi daily oil output more than in half.

The Yemeni Houthi movement, fighting against the Saudi-backed government of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that Iran may have been complicit. Tehran has refuted the allegations.

"Quite obviously, it was a military clash between two countries. The Yemeni were one of the sides, they said themselves they did it," the minister said as quoted by the ISNA news agency.