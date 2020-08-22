UrduPoint.com
Iranian Defense Minister Arrives In Moscow To Attend Army-2020 Forum

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Saturday arrived in Moscow to attend the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020, which is set to start outside the capital on August 23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Saturday arrived in Moscow to attend the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020, which is set to start outside the capital on August 23.

As part of his visit to Moscow, apart from attending the event, the Iranian official will hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

This year, the event is scheduled to begin this Sunday and run through September 5, with over 70 countries participating in the forum. Its main program will take place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Kubinka airfield, at the Alabino training ground, near Lake Komsomolskoye, as well as in military districts. It will present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection.

