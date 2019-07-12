UrduPoint.com
Iranian Defense Minister Denounces Israeli Prime Minister's Threats Against Tehran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent threats against Iran constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter, Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent threats against Iran constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter, Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami said.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu warned Iran that Israel's F-35 stealth fighter jets were capable of reaching any target in the middle East. The comment came in response to senior Iranian lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnour's threat that Israel would be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacked Iran.

"The latest threats of the prime minister of the regime that occupied Jerusalem are an open violation of paragraph 4 of the second article of the UN Charter concerning the rejection of threats or use of force against other UN member states, including countries in the region and Iran," Hatami said in a statement published on the ministerial website.

According to him, Iran will give a decisive response to those who will endanger its territorial integrity.

The situation around Iran and the nuclear deal it is a party to escalated in May 2018 when the United States withdrew from the multilateral accord.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it had partially discontinued its nuclear commitments and given Europe 60 days to ensure its national interests were protected under the agreement. That deadline expired on July 7, which is when Tehran said that it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the agreed limit of 3.67 percent.

Israel has traditionally been against the deal, which the country felt would not prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

