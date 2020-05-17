Iranian Defense Minister Invites Iraqi Counterpart to Pay Visit - Defense Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, during a videoconference on Sunday, invited his newly-appointed Iraqi counterpart, Juma'a Enad Saadon Khattab, to pay a visit, Iran's Defense Ministry said.

During their virtual meeting, the sides discussed various security issues.

Hatami also congratulated his colleague on assuming office and outlined Tehran's desire to make its ties with Baghdad an example of a successful partnership.

"At the end of the discussion, Hatami invited the defense minister of Iraq to have an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in May, Iraq's parliament approved the new government led by Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, following a tortuous political process triggered by the resignation of then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on November 30 due to a severe social and political crisis.