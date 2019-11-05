UrduPoint.com
Iranian Defense Minister Tells Lawmakers About Strengthening Country's Military - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami outlined plans to increase the country's military capabilities during a meeting with a group of lawmakers, national media said Tuesday.

The Tasnim news agency reported that Hatami mentioned strengthening Iran's combat power in areas such as electronic warfare, missile production, and ground and aerial combat. He also underscored technological cooperation with the country's scientists and knowledge-based industries, citing the ministry's support of the domestic automobile industry as a good example.

The defense minister also touched upon the recent events in Iraq and Lebanon, noting that the domestic issues in those countries must be resolved by their citizens.

The Iranian authorities have been vocal about their intentions to raise the country's level of military preparedness, especially since the United States began taking more aggressive actions toward Tehran in regards to foreign policy.

