Iranian Defense Minister To Meet With Shoigu During Visit To Russia - Ministry

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Iranian Defense Minister to Meet With Shoigu During Visit to Russia - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami will hold a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Russia to attend the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020, the Iranian Defense Ministry said.

"At the official invitation of the Russian counterpart, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami heading the military delegation will visit Russia on August 22, where he will meet with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials," the statement said.

Hatami is also expected to visit the Army-2020 military forum.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will take place from August 23-29 and present over 730 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 27,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

