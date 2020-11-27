UrduPoint.com
Iranian Defense Ministry's Senior Research Official Killed - Press Service

Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

Head of the research and innovation center with the Iranian Defense Ministry, nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed, the ministry's press service said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Head of the research and innovation center with the Iranian Defense Ministry, nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed, the ministry's press service said Friday.

"Today, in the afternoon, armed terrorists attacked the head of the research and innovation of the Defense Ministry.

As his security detail and terrorists clashed, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and hospitalized," the press service said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the doctors' efforts were unsuccessful and a few minutes ago ... he died as a martyr," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

