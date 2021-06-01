UrduPoint.com
Iranian Delegation Arrives In Kiev For Talks On Ukrainian Boeing Downing - Ambassador

Tue 01st June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Iranian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday to hold the third round of talks on the investigation of the Ukrainian Boeing crash near Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi said.

Kiev said earlier it did not believe Iran's statements that the plane was shot down by accident and claimed that Tehran did not allow anyone to investigate the case. Iran has consistently denied these accusations.

"Iranian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand arrived in Ukraine today [on Tuesday] to hold the third round of talks on the technical and legal issues of the Ukrainian plane crash," Moradi wrote on Twitter.

Baharvand is expected to discuss with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin the investigation into the crash.

Last January, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet minutes after its takeoff from Tehran's airport. The plane carried 176 passengers ” citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. There were no survivors.

According to the Iranian authorities, they mistook the plane for a hostile missile. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded further investigations. However, Iran said it officially concluded investigations into the case in February 2021 after indicting 10 officials responsible for the incident.

