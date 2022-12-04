Iranian Delegation Arrives in Russia to Participate in CSTO Parliamentary Assembly- Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) A delegation of Iranian lawmakers arrived in Moscow on Sunday to participate in a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) on December 5, the Russian lower house's security and corruption control committee said.

"The delegation of Iranian lawmakers, headed by Chairman of the Iranian Parliamentary Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy Vahid Jalalzadeh, arrived in Moscow today (Sunday)," the committee said in a statement.

The delegation landed in the Sheremetyevo international airport and was welcomed by the committee's head, Vasily Piskaryov.

"Iranian lawmakers will hold talks with their colleagues in Moscow and will take part in a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday," the statement read.

Upon the delegation's arrival, Piskaryov and Jalalzadeh discussed issues of further interaction between the lawmakers of the two countries.

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.