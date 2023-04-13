Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Iranian Delegation To Discuss Energy With Venezuelan Government In Caracas - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Iranian Delegation to Discuss Energy With Venezuelan Government in Caracas - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) An Iranian delegation led by Petroleum Minister Javad Owji has arrived in Caracas to conduct negotiations with the Venezuelan government and executives of state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The delegation will be in Caracas until April 14, maintaining intense work schedule, which includes meetings and visits to PDVSA facilities, as well as meetings with government authorities," the ministry's statement reads.

The purpose of the Iranian delegation's visit to Venezuela is to strengthen the two countries' relations in the energy sector, it said.

The delegation was received at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira by Tatiana Pugh Moreno, Vice Minister for Asia, the middle East and Oceania, Leonardo Federico Graterol, Vice Minister of Gas of the Petroleum Ministry, and Ronny Romero, PDVSA's Vice President for International Affairs.

In June, Venezuela and Iran, two major oil producers facing US sanctions, signed a 20-year cooperation and development plan, covering health care, oil production, agriculture, education and culture.

Related Topics

Iran Education Agriculture Company Oil Visit Guaira Caracas Venezuela Middle East April June Gas Government Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relation ..

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relations, regional developments

45 minutes ago
 RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooper ..

RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooperation

60 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

2 hours ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.