Iranian Delegation to Discuss Energy With Venezuelan Government in Caracas - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) An Iranian delegation led by Petroleum Minister Javad Owji has arrived in Caracas to conduct negotiations with the Venezuelan government and executives of state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The delegation will be in Caracas until April 14, maintaining intense work schedule, which includes meetings and visits to PDVSA facilities, as well as meetings with government authorities," the ministry's statement reads.

The purpose of the Iranian delegation's visit to Venezuela is to strengthen the two countries' relations in the energy sector, it said.

The delegation was received at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira by Tatiana Pugh Moreno, Vice Minister for Asia, the middle East and Oceania, Leonardo Federico Graterol, Vice Minister of Gas of the Petroleum Ministry, and Ronny Romero, PDVSA's Vice President for International Affairs.

In June, Venezuela and Iran, two major oil producers facing US sanctions, signed a 20-year cooperation and development plan, covering health care, oil production, agriculture, education and culture.